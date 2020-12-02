Earwig and the Witch trailer: Studio Ghibli make their first ever fully CGI film

Without meaning to break you heart and ruin your Christmas, we’ve posted a first look at Studio Ghibli’s Earwig and the Witch - the first fully CGI film made by the studio. Of course, Hayao Miyazaki has used CGI before but not to this extent, with son Goro directing and preparing to take the the studio in a new direction. Well done to you if you can make it through the whole trailer without feeling a little bit nauseous. It’s all kinds of wrong. Even though it’s in Japanese the visuals say enough by themselves. Watch the trailer for Earwig and the Witch above.

In 1990s England, Earwig, a 10-year-old orphan girl who grew up without knowing that she is a witch's daughter, is taken from the orphanage by a strange duo and starts living with them.

The voice cast features Shinobu Terajima, Etsushi Toyokawa, Gaju Hamada, Kokoro Hirasawa

Earwig and the Witch plays on Japanese TV on December 30 and will likely get worldwide distribution at some point next year.