Earwig and the Witch gets a new trailer and is heading to cinemas next month

Studio Ghibli's new animation - the CGI Earwig and the Witch has been confirmed for UK cinema release on 28th May. It's the latest film from Tales from Earthsea director Goro Miyazaki, and is based on the story by Diana Wynne Jones.

The trailer has been released - watch it above.

The English language dub version of the film will feature the voices of Richard E. Grant (Gosford Park, Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Kacey Musgraves (“Golden Hour”, “Same Trailer Different Park”) and Dan Stevens (Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, FX’s Legion), and introducing Taylor Paige Henderson as “Earwig”. In addition to her debut voice acting role as “Earwig’s Mother,” six-time Grammy Award winner Kacey Musgraves will also record the English language version of the film’s theme song, “Don’t Disturb Me.”

Growing up in an orphanage in the British countryside, Earwig has no idea that her mother had magical powers. Her life changes dramatically when a strange couple takes her in, and she is forced to live with a selfish witch. As the headstrong young girl sets out to uncover the secrets of her new guardians, she discovers a world of spells and potions, and a mysterious song that may be the key to finding the family she has always wanted.