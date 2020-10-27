Dreamland trailer: Margot Robbie is a criminal on the run in the Texas Dust Bowl

It isn't often that a Margot Robbie film goes under the radar, but that seems to be the case with Dreamland, which first appeared at Tribeca in 2019 but had been forgotten about since. Initial reviews were very good and almost 18 months on Paramount are releasing it on PVOD in the US, while Vertical Entertainment bring it into theatres across the country. Judging by the trailer there are shades of Bonnie and Clyde and Days of Heaven to the story, with Robbie winning a lot of praise for her performance. Watch the trailer for Dreamland above.

Eugene Evans is coming of age in the Texas Dust Bowl. Clinging to a dream of escape and reunion with his biological father, Eugene and his family struggle to keep their home amidst a plague of Dust Storms and foreclosures. In a nearby town, five innocent civilians are killed in the midst of a holdup, and the local authorities are pursuing the fugitive bank robber, Allison Wells. When a $10,000 bounty is placed for the capture of Ms. Wells, Eugene seizes the opportunity in hopes that this monetary reward will prevent the foreclosure of his family farm. However, the task comes easier than anticipated when Eugene finds her hiding out in his family farm. Eugene discovers that Allison Wells story may be a bit different than he had thought, and there may be a better way to save his family than turn her in. It doesn’t hurt that Allison Wells is a good talker and soft on the eyes, but more than that Eugene begins to fall in love for the first time in his life because they share something else; the dream of escaping their stories.

Miles Joris-Peyrafitte directs, with Robbie supported by Finn Cole, Garrett Hedlund, Travis Fimmel, Kerry Condon, Darby Camp and Lola Kirke.

Dreamland opens in US cinemas on November 13 before getting a PVOD release on November 17.