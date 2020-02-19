Dream Horse trailer: Toni Collette is a Welsh cleaner aiming for Grand National success

Based on a true story, the Toni Collette-led comedy drama Dream Horse tells the story of a Welsh cleaner and bartender who became a first-time trainer of a future Welsh Grand National winner. The story first appeared in the 2015 documentary, Dark Horse: The Incredible True Story of Dream Alliance, and has now been turned into mid-budget Warner Bros. feature arriving in cinemas in April. It looks like it will follow the classic feel-good arc and because it stars Toni Collette may manage to rise above some of the typical conventions we've come to expect. Watch the trailer for Dream Horse above.

Jan Vokes, a cleaner and bartender, recruits her initially reluctant husband Brian and local accountant Howard Davies to help her bring together a syndicate of local people to breed a foal - which they name Dream Alliance. On the racetrack, he proves himself to be more than a match for the multi-million pound racehorses he comes up against – a true working-class champion, taking on the establishment at their own game. But much more than this, Dream begins to alter the lives of everyone in the syndicate, not least Jan's. He is everything to her: friend, confidant and an escape from a life of always putting other people's needs first.

Euros Lyn (Doctor Who, Torchwood) directs his first feature film, with Damian Lewis, Owen Teale, Joanna Page, Karl Johnson, Nicholas Farrell and Siân Phillips all featuring in support of Collette.

Dream Horse gallops into UK cinemas on April 17 and in the US on May 1.