Dr. Bird’s Advice for Sad Poets trailer: Lucas Jade Zumann, Taylor Russell and Jason Isaacs bring this popular YA novel to life

Based on the novel of the same title by Evan Roskos, Dr. Bird’s Advice for Sad Poets is a bit of a mouthful for a film title and doesn't immediately sell itself to anyone unaware of its popularity as a book. Aside from the quirky title it has a good cast, with the likes of Taylor Russell (Waves), Jason Isaacs, Tom Wilkinson and David Arquette all involved. This arrives on VOD at the start of next year and you can watch the Dr. Bird’s Advice for Sad Poets trailer above.

Sixteen-year-old James Whitman, struggles to overcome anxiety and depression by seeking advice from Dr. Bird. In his magical realism inspired world, James goes on a whimsical, but emotionally charged search to solve the mystery of the disappearance of his sister, after an altercation with their parents. While James struggles to connect with his parents, he deals with the intense social anxiety of high school life while navigating first love with Sophie - a precocious girl from school who has her own agenda and a boyfriend Martin that hasn’t quite learned to let go of her. Our two lovestruck teens set out on a quest to find Jorie, finding themselves in what appears to be a cult of sorts, led by David Arquette and into the under belly of NYC nightlife that makes James question every relationship in his life.

Directed by Yaniv Raz, the cast stars Lucas Jade Zumann, Taylor Russell, Jason Isaacs, Lisa Edelstein, David Arquette, Tom Wilkinson and Chase Stokes.

Dr. Bird’s Advice for Sad Poets will be available on VOD from January 12.