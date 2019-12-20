Downhill trailer: Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell star in the remake of Ruben Östlund’s Force Majeure

Sundance is gearing up to kick start the 2020 film calendar, which means some of its main features are beginning to prep. After Elizia Hittman’s latest dropped yesterday, today we get Downhill - the Hollywood remake of Ruben Östlund’s 2014 Un Certain Regard winner, Force Majeure. Although not entirely a dramatic role, it is a departure for Will Ferrell and interesting to see him move away from the lame comedies he’s been churning out for years. The remake seems pretty pointless given the film only came out 5 years ago, but hopefully they do Östlund’s film justice. Watch the trailer for Downhill above.

Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation in the Alps, a married couple is thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other.

Nat Faxon and Jim Nash direct, with Julia Louis-Dreyfus starring alongside Ferrell and Miranda Otto, Zach Woods And Kristofer Hivju (who was in the original film) all in support.

Downhill arrives in US cinemas on February 14 and in the UK on February 28, 2020.

