Don Hertzfeldt‘s World of Tomorrow Episode Three will be available to stream later today

3 years on from the release of the last instalment, two-time Oscar-nominated animator Don Hertzfeldt last night announced that World of Tomorrow Chapter Three will be available to watch tonight from 5pm EST (10pm UK).

Late last night Hertzfeldt tweeted:

WORLD OF TOMORROW EPISODE THREE

everywhere

october 9

5pm est

Today he also replied to a follower asking if all three episodes would be released together at some point in the future, prompting Hertfeldt to reveal there will eventually be more than three instalments to the World of Tomorrow series.

At the start of August he teased the release of his upcoming project by simply tweeting 'It's almost time' followed by a short, mysterious trailer that didn't reveal much information.

The full title for the third instalment is World of Tomorrow: Episode Three – The Absent Destinations of David Prime, which is likely a reference to one of the clones featured in the the 2017 Oscar-nominated short animation.

No details have been released about price or where it will be available to watch, but it is expected fans will be able to view the short animation on Vimeo as that is typically the channel he prefers to use. Although his use of the word 'everywhere' in the tweet could indicate it will be made more widely available on additional channels.