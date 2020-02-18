Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds is getting a feature-length reboot

1 minute read
Posted by Film News Published
Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds is getting a feature-length reboot

If you were an avid watcher of Childrens BBC back in the 1980s you'll be well aware of Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds - the animated reimagining of The Three Musketeers that saw a variety of dogs cast as the main characters.

Variety are reporting that a deal has been signed to bring the characters and storylines into the new century with a feature length animated film being developed for streaming.

Universal have picked up the UK rights to the film being developed by Cosmos-Maya.

The 1980s were filled with animated series based on classic literature, myth and storytelling - alongside Dogtanian we had Around the World with Willy Fog, Ulysees 31 and the classic Mysterious Cities of Gold, each with its own eminently memorable theme tune.

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds
Category news

Latest Articles