Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds is getting a feature-length reboot

If you were an avid watcher of Childrens BBC back in the 1980s you'll be well aware of Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds - the animated reimagining of The Three Musketeers that saw a variety of dogs cast as the main characters.

Variety are reporting that a deal has been signed to bring the characters and storylines into the new century with a feature length animated film being developed for streaming.

Universal have picked up the UK rights to the film being developed by Cosmos-Maya.

The 1980s were filled with animated series based on classic literature, myth and storytelling - alongside Dogtanian we had Around the World with Willy Fog, Ulysees 31 and the classic Mysterious Cities of Gold, each with its own eminently memorable theme tune.