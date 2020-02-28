Dogs Don't Wear Pants trailer: A surgeon deals with his grief in unexpected and punishing ways

Heart surgeon Juha has lived life at an unengaged distance since his wife tragically drowned some years ago. And although it is often debilitating, his grief also throws up some rather surprising sexual urges. A birthday trip with his daughter leads to an unexpected but thrilling encounter with Mona, a dominatrix whose modus operandi brings a whole new meaning to the notion of suffocating relationships. Might submission and pain provide a pathway out of grief?

Calling a film Dogs Don't Wear Pants (Koirat eivät käytä housuja) is bound to make it stand out and make you curious as to what it is about. It hails from Finland and as you'll see in the video it has a very Nordic feel to the humour, telling the story of a middle-aged man lost in grief after the death of his wife who finds a sense of life again through S&M. While not your everyday story about dealing with pain and mental suffering, the film has been very well reviewed since debuting at Cannes, taking in TIFF along the way. Dogs Don't Wear Pants also played at LFF where it was also well received and is now getting a small UK release. Check out the trailer above to see what you think.

