Disney move Black Widow, Mulan, The French Dispatch and others to new dates

Disney have returned from the drawing board to announce a raft of changes to their release schedule for 2020 and through to next year. And perhaps unsurprisingly they have confirmed that Artemis Fowl will arrive on Disney+ rather than in cinemas.

“With audiences largely unable to attend theatres in the current environment, we are thrilled to offer the premiere of Artemis Fowl on Disney Plus,” said Ricky Strauss, president of content and marketing at Disney Plus. “Director Kenneth Branagh and his spectacular cast take viewers right into the vibrant, fantasy world of the beloved book, which fans have been waiting to see brought to life onscreen for years. It’s great family entertainment that is the perfect addition to Disney Plus’s summer lineup.”

Mulan has been moved to a new July 24 date, which means The Rock's Jungle Cruise has been delayed by just over a year to July 30, 2021. Black Widow will now aim to release on November 6, pushing Eternals back to February 12, 2021.

That also means that Shang-Chi will have to vacate its original slot to transfer over to a May 7, 2021 date. Doctor Strange 2 is subsequently delayed from arriving in cinemas and has settled into November 5, 2021. Thor: Love and Thunder will now not be seen by fans until February 28, 2022, while Captain Marvel 2 moves forward slightly to July 8, 2022. Black Panther 2 will remain in its current May 8, 2022 slot.

20th Century's Ryan Reynolds Free Guy flick is now looking at a Christmas release date of December 11, while Steven Spielberg's West Side Story and Ridley Scott's The Last Duel will still arrive on December 18 and 25 respectively.

On Searchlight, Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch moves from July 14 to October 16. The likes of The Personal History of David Copperfield (US release), Antlers, Woman in the Window and The New Mutants are likely to be given new dates soon.