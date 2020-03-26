Disney bring forward digital release dates for The Call of the Wild and Downhill

1 minute read
Posted by Steven Sheehan Published
Disney have decided to bring forward the VOD release dates of Harrison Ford's The Call of the Wild and Will Ferrell's Downhill to March 27 in response to the closure of exhibitors around the world.

Ford's Jack London adaptation went into cinemas mid-February and collected solid box office takings of $107m. However, it may have struggled to make much back on its reportedly high production and marketing costs, even without the arrival of COVID-19. As reported by Variety, once made available on streaming platforms the purchase price point will be $14.99.

Searchlight's Ruben Östlund remake, Downhill, arrived a couple of weeks before the coronavirus started to affect cinemas and didn't fare much better with weak opening figures, its final takings stalling at just short of $9m. The cost of purchasing the film on VOD will be $9.99.

Last week Disney also made Onward available to buy digitally in the US (it will be available for £13.99 in the UK from April 3) and have postponed the releases of Mulan and Black Widow in recent weeks due to the ongoing uncertainty being caused by the virus.

Tags coronavirus, VOD
Category news

