Disney announce the release of Mulan has been postponed

Amid all of the cancellations that have been announced over the past week, Disney have seemingly remained resistant to changing their plans. That was, until tonight, as the studio has just confirmed they have postponed the release of Mulan.

Director Niki Caro’s live action film was originally scheduled to arrive in cinemas from March 26. The European premiere took place tonight with the red carpet event that was set to take place beforehand cancelled.

Over $200m has been sunk into the production of Mulan making it a film that cannot fail. But with an increasing number of countries restricting the gathering of crowds forcing the closure of cinemas around the world, this is move designed to prevent the film from suffering huge losses. Mulan is not the only pending release for Disney, with Black Widow also due to arrive at the start of May and there is now little certainty that it will remain in its current slot.

Earlier in the day Paramount’s A Quiet Place II and Universal’s Fast 9 both announced they were changing their original release dates, while the Tribeca Film Festival also postponed the event that was due to take place in April.

Updated: It has also been announced that the releases of The New Mutants and Antlers have been postponed. The former has been delayed several times over the past couple of years and was scheduled to finally arrive in cinemas on April 3. Scott Cooper’s Antlers was set to be released on April 17. As of yet, no news dates have been announced.

