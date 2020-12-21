Death to 2020 trailer: Samuel L. Jackson, Lisa Kudrow, Hugh Grant and more look back on a year from hell in Charlie Brooker's mockumentary

We've had a couple of teasers for Charlie Brooker's new Netflix-bound mockumentary, Death to 2020, but no footage to speak of so far. The latest, and last, trailer gives us more of a clue about what's in store and confirms the film will be released on December 27. Lisa Kudrow and Kumail Nanjiani will star alongside Jackson and Grant, along a host of others. And with 2021 hardly looking like it's going to offer immediate relief for us all, this could be an end-of-year series that runs for some time yet. Watch the full trailer for Death to 2020 above.

2020: A year so [insert adjective of choice here], even the creators of Black Mirror couldn’t make it up… but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a little something to add. Death to 2020 is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is? This landmark documentary-style special weaves together some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months.

Brooker wrote the script, and directs alongside Al Campbell and Alice Mathias, with the cast including Hugh Grant, Samuel L. Jackson, Lisa Kudrow, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Leslie Jones, Diane Morgan, Cristin Milioti and Joe Keery.

Death to 2020 arrives on Netflix from December 27.