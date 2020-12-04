Death to 2020 teaser trailer: Charlie Brooker’s mockumentary starring Hugh Grant is coming soon to Netflix

Is it a Black Mirror episode? A film? Who knows. But late this evening Charlie Brooker offered a glimpse at his next project that appears to be called Death to 2020.

Details about what the mockumenrary will be about remain sketchy, with the only insight offered by Hugh Grant in a recent interview with Vulture when promoting TV show The Undoing. Grant said that “Charlie Brooker has written a mockumentary about 2020. It’s for Netflix. I’ll be playing an historian who’s being interviewed about the year. I’m pretty repellent, actually! And you’ll like my wig.”

Some fans are hoping it will be a version of his hugely popular end of year ‘Wipe’ reviews, which he stopped in 2016 as Black Mirror took precedence. He managed to release an ‘Antiviral Wipe’ back in April shortly after the coronavirus pandemic started, but there has been no sign a 2020 version was in the works.



The clip is only short and says “2020. Even the creators of Black Mirror couldn’t make this year up. But they do have something to add.”

Netflix have refused to comment on the project, and we don’t expect Brooker to reveal any details before release, but whatever he has planned it looks like it will arrive on the streaming platform very soon.