Death to 2020 teaser trailer: Charlie Brooker's new comedy gets an official teaser from Netflix

Last week we reported on a tiny teaser released by Charlie Brooker for his upcoming mockumentary, Death to 2020, unsure whether it was to be a new Black Mirror entry, or something entirely different. The new teaser confirms it to be a standalone film, packed with an impressive cast. Hugh Grant already let slip he was involved, but also appearing will be the likes of Samuel L. Jackson, Lisa Kudrow and Kumail Nanjiani. It's been one hell of a shitshow of a year and hopefully Brooker can provide some good laughs at the end of it as we step cautiously into 2021 and whatever that has in-store for us all. Watch the teaser trailer for Death to 2020 above.

2020: A year so [insert adjective of choice here], even the creators of Black Mirror couldn’t make it up… but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a little something to add. Death to 2020 is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is? This landmark documentary-style special weaves together some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months.

Brooker also wrote the script, with the cast including Hugh Grant, Samuel L. Jackson, Lisa Kudrow, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Leslie Jones, Diane Morgan, Cristin Milioti and Joe Keery.

Death to 2020 doesn't yet have a release date so it could well just arrive completely out of the blue before the end of the year.