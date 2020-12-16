Dear Comrades trailer: A Venice award-winning drama about a massacre covered up by Russian authorities

Andrey Konchalovskiy's Dear Comrades played at Venice back in September, when the trailer first appeared, picking up the Special Jury Prize at the festival. A few weeks back it was also been selected as Russian official submission for next year's Oscars.The story is based on a real massacre that occurred in Novocherkassk, Russia on June 2, 1962, the truth of which only came to light in 1994, when all the bodies buried in secret graves were discovered. Konchalovskiy's film has received a lot of praise and pulls no punches in its depiction of events. We'll have a review for this next week and you can watch the trailer for Dear Comrades above.

When the communist government raises food prices in 1962, the rebellious workers from the small industrial town of Novocherkassk go on strike. The massacre which then ensues is seen through the eyes of a devout party activist.

Directed and co-written by Konchalovskiy, the cast stars Yuliya Vysotskaya, Vladislav Komarov, Andrey Gusev, Yuliya Burova and Sergei Erlish.

Dear Comrades plays on an exclusive on week run at the Film Forum in New York from December 25, with plans to go wide in 2021.