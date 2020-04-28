Days of the Bagnold Summer trailer: Simon Bird's debut is a very British coming-of-age film

The Inbetweeners star, Simon Bird, steps behind the camera for the first time to direct Days of the Bagnold Summer. It's based on Joff Winterhart's 2012 novel of the same name, taking its inspiration from the sort of small, quirky US indies that appear each year. Bird has given that formula a very British feel, with two loners - a mother and son - struggling to come to terms with themselves and each other during the long summer holidays. Watch the trailer for Days of Bagnold Summer above.

Sue works in a library. Daniel eats crisps and listens to Metallica. This was the summer Daniel was due to spend with his dad and his dad’s new wife in Florida. But when they cancel his trip at the last minute, Sue and Daniel suddenly face the prospect of six long weeks together. An epic war of wills ensues in the unassuming battleground of their suburban home as they each reckon with private tragedies – and pursue their personal passions.

Bid directs, with the cast starring Earl Cave, Monica Dolan, Rob Brydon, Tamsin Greig, Alice Lowe and Tim Key.

Days of Bagnold Summer gets a VOD release in the UK on June 8.