David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet trailer: The esteemed natural historian has a warning for our future

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet was originally slated to arrive in UK cinemas on April 16, but COVID-19 stepped up to wash away any chance of that happening, sort of proving some of the natural historian's concerns in the process. Aged 94, it's pretty impressive to see this man still trying to get his message out about the environmental state of the world after a lifetime spent documenting so much about its history. There's added poignancy to this, as for many he has been the narrator of our view of the natural world for decades and he obviously will not be with us forever, with his documentary seeming like one of his last calls to action to save our planet. Watch the new trailer for David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet above.

In this unique feature documentary the celebrated naturalist reflects upon both the defining moments of his lifetime and the devastating changes he has seen. Coming to cinemas on 16th April, the film addresses some of the biggest challenges facing life on our planet, providing a snapshot of global nature loss in a single lifetime. With it comes a powerful message of hope for future generations as Attenborough reveals the solutions to help save our planet from disaster.The film has been produced by award-winning wildlife film-makers Silverback Films and global environmental organisation WWF. It will be broadcast in cinemas on Thursday 16 April 2020, live from the world premiere at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Viewers will also see Attenborough joined live on stage by very special guests for a discussion on some of the most prevalent issues raised in the film.

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet will be released globally on Netflix from October 4.