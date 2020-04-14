Dangerous Lies trailer: There are Knives Out for a young carer inheriting a fortune

We've already heard from Rian Johnson about his plans to expand the world of Knives Out by setting up a new murder-mystery that needs to be solved Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc. The new Netflix thriller, Dangerous Lies, follows a very similar set-up, following a young carer working for a very rich man who pops his clogs, who is then awarded his entire estate (no spoiler - it's in the trailer) which she shares with her husband. This is being marketed to a completely different audience, however, and doesn't have the same light touch seen in Johnson's film, playing things with a much straighter face. Watch the trailer for Dangerous Lies above to see for yourself.

After losing her waitressing job, Katie Franklin takes a job as a caretaker to a wealthy elderly man in his sprawling, empty Chicago estate. The two grow close, but when he unexpectedly passes away and names Katie as his sole heir, she and her husband Adam are pulled into a complex web of lies, deception, and murder. If she’s going to survive, Katie will have to question everyone’s motives — even the people she loves.

Michael M. Scott directs, with Camila Mendes and Jessie T. Usher leading the cast, with support from Jamie Chung, Cam Gigandet, Sasha Alexander, and Elliott Gould.

Dangerous Lies is available to watch on Netflix from April 30.