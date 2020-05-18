Da 5 Bloods trailer: Spike Lee heads to Vietnam in search of gold

Spike Lee finally got some of the recognition he deserves at the last Oscars and he is following up last year's BlacKkKlansman with Da 5 Bloods on Netflix next month. He is of the generation of directors who grew up during the time of the Vietnam war but it's a period he has yet to fully address - which he looks to rectify here. We have plenty of films about the war told from a white perspective, but not only many from the eyes of Black soldiers who were sent to fight for a country many felt did not care about them. He's brought together a strong cast for this one, and with his usual social-political themes blended in with influences from Apocalypse Now! and The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, this could be a good one. Watch the trailer for Da 5 Bloods above.

Four African American Vietnam veterans return to Vietnam. They are in search of the remains of their fallen squad leader and the promise of buried treasure. These heroes battle forces of humanity and nature while confronted by the lasting ravages of the immorality of the Vietnam War.

Chadwick Boseman, Jonathan Majors, Norm Lewis, Paul Walter Hauser, Delroy Lindo and Clarke Peters all star in the cast.

Da 5 Bloods arrives on Netflix from June 12.