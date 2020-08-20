Cuties trailer: Netflix's poorly advertised new French-language drama

You would (hopefully) assume the advertising on Netflix for writer-director Maïmouna Doucouré's Cuties has been done deliberately to stir up emotions and angry watches for some social media meltdowns, in the hope of gaining cheap, viral promotion. That would be the only logical explanation behind the way the film is being sold on their platform at the moment. There's an obvious difference between the French and American posters, with the latter rightfully causing some concern amongst those unaware of the what the film is about. However, rather than sexualising pre-teen children, reviews have stated Doucouré's film asks questions about the binary choices often presented to young women by society, their exploitation and adultification and the predatory behaviour of older men looking to take advantage of their naivety. While reviews have also said it's far from subtle, Doucouré definitely deserves better than the way her film is currently being promoted by the company who bought worldwide rights to her debut feature at Sundance earlier this year. Watch the Cuties trailer above.

Eleven-year-old Amy lives with her mom, Mariam, and younger brother, awaiting her father to rejoin the family from Senegal. Amy is fascinated by disobedient neighbour Angelica’s free-spirited dance clique, a group that stands in sharp contrast to stoic Mariam’s deeply held traditional values. Undeterred by the girls’ initial brutal dismissal and eager to escape her family’s simmering dysfunction, Amy, through an ignited awareness of her burgeoning femininity, propels the group to enthusiastically embrace an increasingly sensual dance routine, sparking the girls’ hope to twerk their way to stardom at a local dance contest.

Doucouré writes and directs a cast starring Fathia Youssouf, Médina El Aidi, Esther Gohourou, Ilanah, Myriam Hamma, Demba Diaw, Maïmouna Gueye and Therese M’Bissine Diop.

Cuties is available to watch on Netflix from September 9.