Curzon Cinemas close their doors to the public

This morning all of the leading cinema exhibitors in the UK confirmed they were temporarily closing down in response to advice offered by the government yesterday. Curzon can now also join that list having just confirmed their closure.

A statement released by Philip Knatchbull, CEO of Curzon, said: "At Curzon, the health and safety of our staff and customers is paramount and we have therefore made the difficult decision to close all our cinemas from the end of play tomorrow until further notice. Curzon head office will also be closed during this time with all staff now fully equipped to work from home.

"During this incredibly challenging period, we would ask our customers to continue to support us through the Curzon Home Cinema platform. We are working with a number of third party distributors to provide an outlet for their new and current film releases and we are also launching a number of exciting initiatives to keep film fans entertained during the lockdown.

"We intend to keep our current distribution slate on their published release dates and look to increase audiences through Curzon Home Cinema. Theatrical screenings will follow as and when possible. Hirokazu Koreeda's The Truth, starring Juliette Binoche and Catherine Deneuve, will launch this Friday on Curzon Home Cinema as planned."

You can visit the Curzon Home Cinema website here to see the full catalogue of films currently available.