Curzon announce live Q&A series with critically-acclaimed directors

Curzon are bringing the best of cinema to people's homes via their Curzon Home Cinema service, with the support of world class filmmakers including Ruben Östlund, Celine Sciamma and Joanna Hogg.

The initiative will see Curzon's virtual cinema venue curate a series of films over the coming weeks, with people around the country encouraged to watch along together to retain the magic of the collective viewing experience. The films will be followed by an exclusive live interview with the director talking from their own personal isolation.

In response to cinemas across the country closing their doors, Curzon plans to bring the cinema experience into the homes of film lovers in partnership with some of the world's greatest working directors.

The series will launch on March 27 with the release of System Crasher (courtesy of 606 Distribution), followed by a live Q&A with director Nora Fingscheidt. The live Q&A will begin at 9pm (GMT), and Curzon encourages people at home to watch along together from 6.45pm (GMT).

Dates for the below will be announced on Curzon's Twitter feed over the coming days.

Confirmed to be included:

System Crasher / Followed by live Q&A with Nora Fingscheidt

45 Years / Followed by live Q&A with Andrew Haigh

Bait / Followed by live Q&A with Mark Jenkin

Love & Friendship / Followed by live Q&A with Whit Stillman

Only You / Followed by live Q&A with Harry Woofliff

Portrait Of A Lady On Fire / Followed by live Q&A with Celine Sciamma

Souvenir / Followed by live Q&A with Joanna Hogg

Force Majeure / Followed by live Q&A with Ruben Ostlund

Things To Come / Followed by live Q&A with Mia Hansen-Love

Timbuktu / Followed by live Q&A with Abderrahmane Sissako

Victoria / Followed by live Q&A with Sesbatian Schipper

And more to be announced