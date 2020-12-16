Creature features Nightwing and Shadow of the Hawk get first time Blu-ray releases via Eureka

Eureka will release release a 1970s killer creature double feature of Nightwing and Shadow of the Hawk, on Blu-ray for the first time in the UK, presented as part of the Eureka Classics range from March 15, 2021. The first print run of 2000 copies will feature a Limited-Edition Collector’s Booklet.

Are a wave of mysterious deaths on a Native American reservation being caused by killer vampire bats, or a curse from beyond the grave? Featuring special effects work by Carlo Rambaldi, Nightwing was one of many creature features produced to cash in on the success of Jaws, but director Arthur Hiller also imbues the film with a humanitarian edge. Described in recent years as an “eco-gothic Western”, and “a great exploration of social change and race relations”, Nightwing comes to Blu-ray for the first time ever in the UK.

An ageing medicine man (Chief Dan George) recruits his sceptical grandson (Jan-Michael Vincent) to aid him in a spiritual battle against evil spirits and black magic. Filmed in the forests of British Columbia to stunning effect, Shadow of the Hawk features a number of eerie and effective sequences of supernatural terror, and also gets a first-time Blu-ray release.

SPECIAL SINGLE-DISC BLU-RAY EDITION CONTAINS