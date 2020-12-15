Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy trailer: A new Netflix documentary looks at how the US government devastated Black communities in the 80s

It's pretty unbelievable how quickly the world moved on from the Iran-Contra scandal in the 1980s, which exposed the selling of arms to Iran (who were under an arms embargo) to fund a Nicaraguan militia attempting to overthrow the country's government (a far from uncommon incident). As if that wasn't enough, it also came to light that the CIA were involved in the trafficking of cocaine into the US from Nicaragua. During the same period Black and Brown people began to feel the devastating effects of crack arriving in their communities as cocaine evolved from a party drug into something far more harmful. Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy looks at this and the long-lasting effects it has had on people of colour in the US, the legacy of which continues to shape the criminalisation of Black and Brown people by the powers that be today. Watch the trailer for Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy above.

In the early 1980s, the crack epidemic tore through America’s inner cities like a tsunami, ravaging all in its wake. Decades later, the destructive effects on people’s lives, families and communities are still deeply felt. Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy examines not only the personal devastation caused by the drug, but also the shadowy origins of the crisis and the resultant, ongoing marginalization of Black and Brown people trapped by the U.S. prison and healthcare systems.

Directed by Stanley Nelson, Crack: Cocaine, Corruption and Conspiracy arrives on Netflix from January 12, 2021.