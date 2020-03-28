Corona trailer: The first film about the coronavirus has already been made

When this madness is all over we might be forced back into hiding to avoid the slew of films that set their stories in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. But Canadian filmmaker Mostafa Keshvari has beaten everyone to the punch with Corona, which has been in the can and ready to go since March 8. It's a 60-minute single location thriller set in a lift (think Charlie Sheen's 9/11 or the Shyamalan-produced Devil) shot in one take, bringing together the good and bad of society all packed into one confined space (according to the Daily Hive it took 70 takes to get it right). While there's more than a hint of opportunism about the project, it does at least have a positive anti-racism message. As you'll see in the Corona trailer above it's a low-budget affair, but whether good or bad it can at least claim to be a world first.

When unlikely neighbours are trapped in an elevator with a Coronavirus suspect, fear and racism spread among them faster than virus.

As with all his other full-lengths and shorts (his 2015 short I Ran also played in the Cannes Short Corner section) Keshvari wrote the script, with the cast starring Traei Tsai, Emy Aneke, Andrea Stefancikova, Josh Blacker, Andy Canete, Richard Lett and Zarina Sterling.

There's no news on when Corona will arrive on streaming platforms but it probably isn't too far away.