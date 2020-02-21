Coming to MUBI in March

Some of the highlights coming to MUBI next month include the 2019 Cannes Jury Prize winner, Bacurau, which arrives only two weeks after playing in UK cinemas. Six films from acclaimed director, Jean-Pierre Melville, Park Chan-wook's vengeance trilogy and a further five films that continue MUBI's ongoing Ingmar Bergman retrospective.

Two weeks after its theatrical release, the winner of the 2019 Cannes Jury Prize, Bacurau, arrives on MUBI: a wild, genre-blending siege thriller from Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles. Set in the remote backcountry of Brazil, it follows a tight-knit village community's bloody and brutal fight for its own survival. With unforgettable turns from Udo Kier and Sonia Braga, this is an audacious, original and spectacularly violent blend of neo-Western, revenge thriller and political allegory.

Debuting at the end of February and continuing through March is MUBI's selection of Jean-Pierre Melville's eclectic body of work. Inspired by Hollywood crime films and by his time in the French Resistance in equal measure, Melville re-invented genre cinema for modern (and modernist) audiences, and is best known for his popular gangster films starring the likes of Jean-Paul Belmondo and Alain Delon. Our 6-film selection aims to highlight the complexity and brilliance of Melville's work through Bob le flambeur (1956) - from 22.02, Leon Morin, Priest (1961) - from 29.02, LE Doulos (1962) - from 07.03, Army of Shadows (1969) - from 14.03, Le Cercle Rouge (1970) - from 21.03, and Un Flic (1972) - from 28.03.

MUBI celebrate the work of one of Korea's most distinctive auteurs, Park Chan-wook, by showing his brutal, unforgettable Vengeance Trilogy. Starting in chronological order with Sympathy For Mr.Vengeance (2002) - from 06.03, and continuing with his most famous and influential work to date, 2003's Oldboy - from 13.03, we end on Lady Vengeance (2005) - from 20.03, closing this essential slice of contemporary Korean cinema which gained countless admirers and imitators of its hyper-stylised violence, dark humour, and dense ethical questions.

MUBI's ongoing Bergman retrospective continues with five new films that will be showing throughout March and April: The Silence (1963) - from 02.03, The Rite (1969) - from 09.03, Autumn Sonata (1978) - from 22.03, From The Lives of The Marionettes (1980) - from 31.03 and Saraband (2003) - from 08.04. Autumn Sonata, starring Ingrid Bergman in her final role and Liv Ullmann as her estranged daughter, is an exploration of the complexities of the mother-daughter relationship, which we will be showing for Mother's Day. An emotional, powerful portrayal of their efforts to reconcile and come to terms with what brought them apart, as well as the ties that bind them.

EXCLUSIVE STRANDS

After highlighting her feature debut Battles in 2018, MUBI returns to the work of Belgian auteur Isabelle Tollenaere with her playful yet poignant documentary short The Remembered Film - from 05.03, which again explores themes of memory and war.

Straight from last year's IFFR comes Kusano Natsuka's brilliantly cerebral second feature, Domains, a hybrid documentary which deconstructs the dynamic of a friendship and reconstructs them in a daring, surprising way - from 12.03.

A hit at queer festivals around the world, The Daughters of Fire - from 19.03, are a group of lesbian women who embark on a road trip through Argentina, beginning a journey of polyamory and sexual discovery. A bold story of (explicit) female pleasure told by queer female filmmaker Albertina Carri.

To celebrate Sterling Hayden's birthday, MUBI is proud to highlight this documentary profile of the actor, as interviewed drunk on his boat. Hayden opens up about his experience in Hollywood, his shame for naming names during the Red Scare, and his alcoholism in this candid, fascinating testimony - from 26.03.

Keep any eye out on MUBI for all of this and more from March 1 onwards.