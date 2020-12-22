Coming 2 America trailer: Eddie Murphy returns to America as King Akeem in search of an unknown son

It was difficult not to be a little sceptical about the prospect of a sequel to Coming to America after a 33 year gap, especially as Eddie Murphy is no longer the killer comedian he was back then. But the images for Coming 2 America released last week raised excitement levels as both Murphy and Arsenio Hall seemed to have barely changed at all during that time. We just have to hope that the film itself lives up to expectations. After a string of forgettably lame comedies, Murphy returned quite triumphantly last year with Dolemite Is My Name and this film will definitely continue the elevation of his star status. He's also spoken about a possible return to stand-up (which may not be such a great idea), and he'll be starring alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito in Triplets, a sequel to 1988's Twins at some point in the future. But for now, enjoy a first look at the Coming 2 America trailer.

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem and his trusted confidante Semmi embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.

Arsenio Hall returns as Semmi and James Earl Jones as Akeem's father, Jermaine Fowler plays his American son, Shari Headley Lisa McDowell and John Amos as Cleo McDowell. Also in the cast will be Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Wesley Snipes, John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha and Bella Murphy.

Coming 2 America arrives on Amazon Prime March 5, 2021.