Coming 2 America moves to Amazon Prime release in March

Amazon have confirmed the purchase of Coming 2 America from Paramount, with plans now in place to release the film on Amazon Prime on March 5 of next year.

"Coming 2 America was a cultural phenomenon that is one of the most loved and celebrated comedies of all time," said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. "Thanks to Eddie Murphy's comedic genius along with the brilliant filmmakers, writers and fabulous cast, we couldn't be more excited to celebrate this new adventure. We know audiences around the world will fall in love with this hilarious, joyful movie that will surely become a timeless favourite."

"What could be better than a return to Zamunda? We are so excited for Amazon Studios to bring Eddie Murphy and Coming 2 America to a worldwide audience where they can laugh again with characters they have loved for 30 years, and meet new ones that they will love for years to come," said producer Kevin Misher.

The film is set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, where newly-crowned King Akeem and his trusted confidante Semmi embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.

Coming 2 America is directed by Craig Brewer, with original cast favourites from Coming to America return including King Jaffe Joffer (James Earl Jones), Queen Lisa (Shari Headley), Cleo McDowell (John Amos), Maurice (Louie Anderson) and the motley barbershop crew. Joining this ensemble are Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor.