Come True trailer: Julia Sarah Stone is sleepwalking into a real-world nightmare

The 2020 digital version of Fantasia Fest starts in just over a week's time and as always a handful of films are dropping teasers to wet the appetite. Come True is a new horror from writer-director Anthony Scott Burns that will premiere at the festival on August 30. The trailer makes good use of the synth score to build the tension and intrigue as to the type of horror faced by Julia Sarah Stone's character, with the whole thing giving off a cool retro feel. See for yourself by hitting play for the Come True trailer above.

High school student Sarah is at her lowest point yet when she runs away from home and finds herself with no one to rely on and struggling with recurring nightmares. She chances upon a university sleep study that offers the promise of safety and money and brings her an unexpected friend and confidant in the overseeing scientist Jeremy. But there's something curious about proceedings, and being under observation seems to make Sarah's disturbing dreams even worse. As the darkness begins to close in, it's soon clear that Sarah has unknowingly become the conduit to a horrifying, new discovery...

Burns writes and directs, with Stone leading the cast and support from Landon Liboiron and Carlee Ryski.

You can catch Come True at the Fantasia Film Festival which starts on August 20.