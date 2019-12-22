Come to Daddy trailer: Elijah Wood's long-lost father isn't quite who he imagined him to be

There are a lot of films that garner praise during the onslaught of film festivals held towards the end of summer/early autumn, but are then quickly forgotten. Come to Daddy picked up a lot of plaudits during FrighFest and will have to fight to find the right crowd to support it on and offline. Going by the trailer it looks like a film of two halves - one quite serene and unsuspecting, and another where it goes batshit crazy. Going by reviews this is a lot of bonkers fun, so give the trailer for Come to Daddy a watch by hitting play above.

Norval Greenwood, a privileged man-child arrives at the beautiful and remote coastal cabin of his estranged father, who he hasn't seen in 30 years. He quickly discovers that not only is dad a disapproving jerk, he also has a shady past that is rushing to catch up with him. Now, hundreds of miles from his cushy comfort zone, Norval must battle with demons both real and perceived in order to reconnect with a father he barely knows.

Ant Timpson directs his debut film from a script written by Toby Harvard (The Greasy Strangler), with Elijah Wood starring alongside Stephen McHattie, with support from the likes of Martin Donovan, Garfield Wilson and Madeleine Sami.

Come to Daddy arrives in Canadian cinemas on March 21, 2020. New news yet on UK or US release dates, although this may be one that arrives on VOD only.