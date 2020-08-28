Come Play trailer: A young boy's iPad reveals horrible secrets in the dark

The Babadook gave us a haunted storybook and Come Play brings that idea into the 21st century with an iPad that reveals things in the dark nobody wants to see. It looks like a pretty generic looking horror flick with plenty of jump scares that are designed to do their job of filling cinema seats and shifting plenty of popcorn during Halloween (we'll have to see how that one goes). Watch the trailer for Come Play above.

Newcomer Azhy Robertson stars as Oliver, a lonely young boy who feels different from everyone else. Desperate for a friend, he seeks solace and refuge in his ever-present cell phone and tablet. When a mysterious creature uses Oliver’s devices against him to break into our world, Oliver’s parents must fight to save their son from the monster beyond the screen.

Jacob Chase writes and directs, with the cast featuring Azhy Robertson, Gillian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr. and Rachel Wilson.

Come Play arrives in US theatres for Halloween on October 30, with a UK date yet to be announced.