Come and See trailer: Elem Klimov's terrifying anti-war film gets a 2K restoration

There's no shortage of anti-war films scattered throughout cinematic history (in fact, more war films take that position than not - although some disagree) with the likes of All Quiet on the Western Front, Grand Illusion, Paths of Glory and Saving Private Ryan all leaving their mark - but Soviet director Elem Klimov's Come and See is perhaps the most traumatic of them all. It pulls no punches in its depiction of war seen from a child's perspective (Václav Marhoul's The Painted Bird must also take influence from it) and is hard to scrub from your memory once seen. Klimov's film often makes the best of all-time lists, although is usually overlooked by more commercial offerings. The good news is Janus have restored the film in stunning 2K for a small theatrical release (in the US for now) but it is hopefully an indication that a Criterion version is set to follow. Watch the 2K trailer for Come and See below.

This widely acclaimed film from Soviet director Elem Klimov is a stunning, senses-shattering plunge into the dehumanizing horrors of war. As Nazi forces encroach on his small village in present-day Belarus, teenage Flyora (Aleksei Kravchenko, in one of the screen’s most searing depictions of anguish since Renée Falconetti’s Joan of Arc) eagerly joins the Soviet resistance. Rather than the adventure and glory he envisioned, what he finds is a waking nightmare of unimaginable carnage and cruelty-rendered with a feverish, otherworldly intensity by Klimov’s subjective camerawork and expressionistic sound design. Nearly suppressed by Soviet censors who took eight years to approve its script, Come and See is perhaps the most visceral, impossible-to-forget antiwar film ever made.

Come and See plays at the Film Forum in New York City from February 21, 2020. Fingers crossed it arrives in the UK or gets a Criterion release later next year.