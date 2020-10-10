Collective trailer: A fast-paced investigative documentary revealing corruption at the highest level

Alexander Nanau's Romanian documentary, Collective, has picked up near flawless reviews on its travels around the festival circuit. It focusses on the burning down of a Bucharest nightclub called The Collectiv in 2015 that saw 27 people perish. But what first appeared to a straightfoward tragedy unravelled into something far more sinister as journalists uncovered corruption linked to the government. It will be getting a theatrical and digital release in the US next month and you can watch the Collective trailer above.

Collective follows a heroic team of journalists as they uncover shocking, widespread corruption. After a deadly nightclub fire, the mysterious death of the owner of a powerful pharmaceutical firm, and the quiet resignation of a health minister—seemingly unrelated events, all within weeks of each other—the team of intrepid reporters exposes a much larger, much more explosive political scandal. Collective is a fast-paced, real-time detective story about truth, accountability, and the value of an independent press in partisan times.

Alexander Nanau directs, with Collective set for a US release in theatres and on demand November 20.