Coffee & Kareem trailer: Stuber director Michael Dowse teams up Taraji P. Henson with Ed Helms

If deep-diving into conspiracy theory and Contagion-style films is likely to push your paranoia levels over the edge, then you might just be looking for something easy and light-hearted to watch. Who knew that middle of the road entertainment could become so valuable in 2020? Anyway, it looks like Stuber director Michael Dowse has got you covered with his new film Coffee & Kareem. It's a new Netflix comedy and while the jokes look thin on the ground it might help pass some time while stuck at home. Check out the trailer for the film above.

In the raunchy, buddy-cop comedy Coffee & Kareem, twelve-year-old Kareem Manning hires a criminal to scare his mom’s new boyfriend — police officer James Coffee — but it backfires, forcing Coffee and Kareem to team up in order to save themselves from Detroit’s most ruthless drug kingpin.

Dowse directs a cast led by Ed Helms, Taraji P. Henson, with support from Betty Gilpin, RonReaco Lee, Andrew Bachelor and David Alan Grier.

Coffee & Kareem arrives on Netflix from April 3.