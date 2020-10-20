Cocoon trailer: A teenage girl comes out to finally emerge from her shell

Writer-director Leonie Krippendorff's Cocoon (Kokon) played at Berlinale earlier this year in the Generation sidebar, and marks the second feature from the German filmmaker following her 2016 debut Looping. It follows the well-trodden path of self discovery during the long, hot summer months, with a German teenage girl coming to terms with her sexuality thanks to an unexpected relationship with an older fellow student. Reviews have been very good for this so far and it will be getting a cross-platform release mid-November. Watch the trailer for Cocoon above.

In the heat of a shimmering Berlin summer, Nora spends her days as a third wheel to her older sister Jule and her best friend Aylin. They think and talk only of boys and how to keep thin, whilst wandering the vibrant city streets taking selfies and juvenile social media videos. But when Nora meets older student Romy, a friendship blossoms and Nora falls fast in love for the first time. As the hottest summer on record comes to a close, things will never be the same for Nora - the butterfly has emerged from her cocoon.

Krippendorff writes and directs, with the cast starring Lena Urzendowsky, Elina Vildanova, Lena Klenke amd Jella Haase.

Cocoon is currently scheduled for release in cinemas and on demand from December 4 (via Peccadillo Pictures - peccapics.com) also screening as part of the Fringe! Queer Arts & Film Fest on November 14.