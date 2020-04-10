Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert documentary premieres live on YouTube

Coachella was supposed to kick off today and celebrate its 20th Anniversary, but like many other festivals it was forced to postpone the event. New dates of October 9-11 and October 16-18 have already been set, and to mark the anniversary YouTube have premiered a new documentary about the past 20 years.

Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert premiered at 8pm GMT tonight, offering fans the chance to get an inside look at one of the world’s biggest festivals along with some of the artists that have played there.

The trailer above will give you a taste of what to expect, with the likes of Ice Cube, Perry Farrell, Billie Eilish, Moby, and many more all featuring in the film.

The festival organisers also promise there will be unseen footage mixed in alongside performances from the likes of Radiohead, Eilish, Kanye West, Madonna, Daft Punk, Travis Scott, Rage Against the Machine, LCD Soundsystem, Pixies, Swedish House Mafia, Jane’s Addiction, The White Stripes, Beck, Björk and others.

You can catch Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert on the Coachella YouTube channel.