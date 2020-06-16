Cineworld sets re-opening date for early July

Cineworld has announced that it plans to re-open cinemas across the UK on July 10 while implementing the latest COVID-19 social distancing rules.

The chain closed all 787 of its cinemas in mid-March in response to the growing coronavirus crisis. Some branches will be re-opening the doors towards the end of June, before all sites are set up to start business again in early July.

Cineworld will be using an updated booking system to ensure social distancing rules are implemented to keep customers and staff safe. New movie schedules will also reflect this, making it easier to manage queues, while more stringent cleaning measures are also being introduced.

Chief executive Mooky Greidinger said: “We are thrilled to be back and encouraged by recent surveys that show that many people have missed going to the movie theatre."

Greidinger added: “With a strong slate confirmed for the coming weeks, including among others Tenet, Mulan, A Quiet Place Part II, Wonder Woman 1984, Black Widow, Bond, Soul, Top Gun Maverick and many more, the entire Cineworld team remains committed to being ‘the best place to watch a movie’”.

Cinemas around the world are putting together plans to re-open, with North America also aiming for July 10, with Poland and Bulgaria set to restart a week earlier and the Czech Republic on June 26.