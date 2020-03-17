Cineworld, Picturehouse and BFI Southbank all close their doors

In a move not totally unexpected, Cineworld - also owners of the Picturehouse chain - have announced the closure of all their UK and Ireland sites starting tomorrow. BFI Southbank has also confirmed it has cancelled all events and screenings for the foreseeable future.

Shortly after Odeon announced the closure of all UK sites, Cineworld have quickly followed suit and we expect Vue will also soon be making an announcement.

Cineworld Group CEO, Mooky Greidinger said: “At Cineworld and Picturehouse we are committed to providing safe and healthy environments for our employees and guests and have therefore made the difficult decision to close our cinemas in UK and Ireland until further notice.

“We deeply value our cinema-loving customers and have no doubt we will be serving everyone again as soon as possible with a full slate of Hollywood blockbusters and the best of independent films and content.”

Cineworld, the UK's largest exhibitor, have previously stated that if they are forced to close their doors it may struggle to continue operating. As recently as yesterday the company lost 71% of its share value as the stock market continues to fall.

BFI Southbank in London has also announced it will be going dark, releasing a statement on their website saying: “It is with great regret that, due to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and following Government’s updated advice on 16 March, we have taken the decision to close BFI Southbank effective immediately, and all forthcoming events and screenings are now cancelled or postponed.”