CinemaCon becomes the latest big trade event to be cancelled

Last night it was confirmed by the organisers of CinemaCon that the industry event has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus.

In a statement from John Fithian and Mitch Neuhauser, CEO and Managing director of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), they said:

“It is with great regret we are announcing the cancellation of CinemaCon 2020. Each spring, motion picture exhibitors, distributors and industry partners from around the world meet in Las Vegas to share information and celebrate the moviegoing experience. This year, due to the travel ban from the European Union, the unique travel difficulties in many other areas of the world and other challenges presented by the Coronavirus pandemic, a significant portion of the worldwide motion picture community is not able to attend CinemaCon. While local outbreaks vary widely in severity, the global circumstances make it impossible for us to mount the show that our attendees have come to expect. After consultation with our attendees, trade show exhibitors, sponsors, and studio presenters, NATO has decided therefore to cancel CinemaCon 2020. We look forward to continuing the 10-year tradition of presenting the largest movie theatre convention in the world and joining our attendees in future celebrations of the moviegoing experience.”

CinemaCon was set to run between March 30 and April 2 in Las Vegas, bringing together global cinema owners to discuss industry related issues and also tease first-look footage of some of the year’s most anticipated tentpole releases.

With key events such as Coachella, SXSW and E3 all being cancelled or delayed, and festivals like Cannes slowly inching towards doing the same, 2020 looks set to be a turbulent year for the entertainment industry as a whole. CinemaCon are insured for the cancellation of the event, which means the financial impact shouldn’t prove too costly.