Chemical Hearts trailer: Riverdale's Lili Reinhart stars in YA drama about the darker side of teenage love

Based on the book “Our Chemical Hearts” by Krystal Sutherland, Chemical Hearts is one for all those who love a coming-of-age story that will tug at the heart strings. Riverdale's Lili Reinhart takes the lead role in drama about young love and identity, and dealing with all the emotional turmoil that comes with being a teenager. Watch the trailer for Chemical Hearts above.

Seventeen-year-old Henry Page (Austin Abrams) has never been in love. He fancies himself a romantic, but the kind of once-in-a-lifetime love he’s been hoping for just hasn’t happened yet. Then, on the first day of senior year, he meets transfer student Grace Town (Lili Reinhart) and it seems all that is about to change. When Grace and Henry are chosen to co-edit the school paper, he is immediately drawn to the mysterious newcomer. As he learns the heartbreaking secret that has changed her life, he finds himself falling in love with her — or at least the person he thinks she is.

Richard Tanne directs, with the cast starring Lili Reinhart, Austin Abrams, Sarah Jones, Adhir Kalyan, Kara Young, Coral Peña and C.J. Hoff.

You can catch Chemical Hearts on Amazon Prime from August 21.