Chaos Walking trailer: Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley star in a dystopian YA adaptation

If you thought the age of young adult dystopian stories were over, think again. Chaos Walking brings Patrick Ness' hugely popular series to the big screen (with Ness also working on the screenplay) with Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley teaming up. The film was supposed to be ready for release back in March 2019, but it went back into production for a number of reshoots, and COVID delays have also meant it has been pushed back even further until next year. The other question is, can Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley move on from their more famous Marvel and Star Wars characters? The jury is still out on that one at the moment. Watch the trailer for Chaos Walking above.

In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt discovers Viola, a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by ‘the Noise’ – a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola’s life is threatened – and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets.

Doug Liman directs, with Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, Kurt Sutter and David Oyelowo all in support of Holland and Ridley.

Chaos Walking will be released in cinemas at some point in 2021, with a date yet to be announced.