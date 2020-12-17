Chaos Walking sets March cinema release date - watch new clip

The highly anticipated adaptation of Patrick Ness' YA sci-fi novel, The Knife of Letting Go, now called Chaos Walking, has been given a cinema release date of March 5, 2021 by Lionsgate, although given the current uncertainty about COVID cases during the winter and how long the current tiered restrictions will remain in place, this could yet change nearer the time. Watch a new clip above that was just released today.

Chaos Walking was reportedly ready for release as far back as March 2019, before extensive reshoots saw it removed held back after poor feedback from initial test screenings. Whether these changes will be enough to avert box office disaster, especially in an environment where people will be cautious to return to cinemas, remains to be seen.

The film is set in the not too distant future, where Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by “the Noise” – a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola’s life is threatened – and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets.

Doug Liman is directing, with the supporting cast featuring Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, Kurt Sutter and David Oyelowo.