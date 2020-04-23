Castle in the Ground trailer: Imogen Poots leads Alex Wolff into an opioid hell

Alex Wolff and Imogen Poots star together in Castle in the Ground, a new drama that played at TIFF last year picking up good reviews along the way. Both actors continue to build very healthy reputations, in particular Poots who seems to pick up plaudits in almost every film she appears in of late. The film looks at the opioid epidemic that has spread across America over the past decade or so, and the many lives it has destroyed. Any plans for cinema release had to changed due to the coronavirus crisis, so this will land on VOD in the middle of May. Watch the trailer for Castle in the Ground above.

A grieving teenager befriends his charismatic but troubled next-door neighbour only to become ensnared in a world of addiction and violence as the opioid epidemic takes hold of their small town.

Joey Klein writes and directs, with Tom Cullen, Keir Gilchrist and Neve Campbell also in the cast.

Castle in the Ground will be available to watch on VOD in the US from May 15.


Castle in the Ground (2019)
Dir: Joey Klein | Cast: Alex Wolff, Imogen Poots, Keir Gilchrist, Neve Campbell | Writer: Joey Klein

