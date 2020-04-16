Capone trailer: Tom Hardy is the infamous Chicago mobster

2 minute read
Posted by Steven Sheehan Published

If an unhinged character is at the centre of your film, then make sure Tom Hardy is at the top of your list. Capone is the latest in a long line of borderline psychopaths the actor has taken on, following the likes of Bronson, Legend (as both Kray Twins), Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, The Drop and the split personality of Venom (and yet deep down he’s a big softie).This biopic was originally called Fonzo but has been retitled to Capone as it moves to a VOD release in response to the current coronavirus crisis closing down cinemas. The trailer dropped overnight and you can see it above.

A ruthless businessman and bootlegger who ruled Chicago with an iron fist, Al "Fonzo" Capone was the most infamous and feared gangster of American lore. At the age of 47, following nearly a decade of imprisonment, dementia rots Capone's mind and his past becomes present as harrowing memories of his violent and brutal origins melt into his waking life.

Josh Trank (Fantastic Four) directs, with Linda Cardellini, Noel Fisher, Jack Lowden, Matt Dillon, Kyle MacLachlan, Kathrine Narducci and Caiden Acurion in support of Hardy.

Capone gets a VOD release in the US on May 12, with a UK date yet to be announced.


Capone (2020)
Dir: Josh Trank | Cast: Jack Lowden, Kathrine Narducci, Kyle MacLachlan, Linda Cardellini, Matt Dillon, Noel Fisher, Tom Hardy

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags Capone, Capone (2020), Capone trailer, Drama, Fonzo, Jack Lowden, Josh Trank, Kathrine Narducci, Kyle MacLachlan, Linda Cardellini, Matt Dillon, news, Noel Fisher, Tom Hardy, trailer, VOD
Category news

Latest Articles