Cannes Festival postponed - perhaps until later in the year

They tried to remain resolute and defiant in the face of the growing Covid-19 crisis, but Cannes have finally announced what we all expected to hear - the festival has been postponed and will no longer take place between May 12-23.

However, organisers remain hopeful it can be resurrected later in the year, saying in a statement: “Several options are considered in order to preserve its running, the main one being a simple postponement, in Cannes, until the end of June-beginning of July, 2020.

“As soon as the development of the French and international health situation will allow us to assess the real possibility, we will make our decision known, in accordance with our ongoing consultation with the French Government and Cannes’ City Hall as well as with the Festival’s Board Members, film industry professionals and all the partners of the event.”

France went into lockdown yesterday after President Macron, dismayed that the French public continued to visit parks and markets in large numbers, told people to remain at home for the next two weeks.

Last weekend all bars, restaurants, cinemas and theatres were ordered to close in France, which made it all the more unlikely that Cannes could proceed as intended.

Festival organisers had already begun making alternative plans, creating online screening opportunities for those working in the industry, along with virtual meeting spaces. While dates for the end of June are being considered, given the uncertainty of the current situation, it may prove impossible for Cannes to avoid a complete cancellation for this year.