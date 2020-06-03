Cannes announce Official 2020 Selection

There will be no Cannes Film Festival this year, but a short while ago festival president Pierre Lescure and general delegate Thierry Frémaux announced the 56 films that will be included in this year's Official Selection.

Cannes 2020 Lineup

THE FRENCH DISPATCH Wes Anderson

ÉTÉ 85 François Ozon

ASA GA KURU (True Mothers) Naomi Kawase

LOVERS ROCK  Steve McQueen (from TV anthology Small Axe

MANGROVE Steve McQueen (Small Axe)

DRUK (Another Round) Thomas Vinterberg

ADN (DNA) Maïwenn

LAST WORDS Jonathan Nossiter

HEAVEN: TO THE LAND OF HAPPINESS IM Sang-Soo

EL OLVIDO QUE SEREMOS (Forgotten we’ll be) Fernando Trueba

PENINSULA Yeon Sang-Ho

IN THE DUSK (Au crépuscule) Sharunas Bartas

DES HOMMES (Home Front) Lucas Belvaux

THE REAL THING Kôji Fukada

PASSION SIMPLE Danielle Arbid

A GOOD MAN Marie Castille Mention-Schaar

LES CHOSES QU’ON DIT, LES CHOSES QU’ON FAIT Emmanuel Mouret

SOUAD Ayten Amin

LIMBO Ben Sharrock

ROUGE (Red Soil) Farid Bentoumi

SWEAT Magnus Von Horn

TEDDY Ludovic et Zoran Boukherma

FEBRUARY (Février) Kamen Kalev

AMMONITE Francis Lee

UN MÉDECIN DE NUIT Elie Wajeman

ENFANT TERRIBLE Oskar Roehler

NADIA, BUTTERFLY Pascal Plante

HERE WE ARE Nir Bergman

SEPTET: THE STORY OF HONG KONG Ann Hui, Johnnie To, Tsui Hark, Sammo Hung, Yuen Woo-Ping et Patrick Tam

FALLING Viggo Mortensen

PLEASURE Ninja Thyberg

SLALOM Charlène Favier

CASA DE ANTIGUIDADES (Memory House) Joao Paulo Miranda Maria

BROKEN KEYS (Fausse note) Jimmy Keyrouz

IBRAHIM Samir Guesmi

BEGINNING (Au commencement) Déa Kulumbegashvili

GAGARINE Fanny Liatard et Jérémy Trouilh

16 PRINTEMPS Suzanne Lindon

VAURIEN Peter Dourountzis

GARÇON CHIFFON Nicolas Maury

SI LE VENT TOMBE (Should the Wind Fall) Nora Martirosyan

JOHN AND THE HOLE Pascual Sisto

STRIDING INTO THE WIND (Courir au gré du vent) Wei Shujun

THE DEATH OF CINEMA AND MY FATHER TOO (La Mort du cinéma et de mon père aussi) Dani Rosenberg

EN ROUTE POUR LE MILLIARD (The Billion Road) Dieudo Hamadi

THE TRUFFLE HUNTERS Michael Dweck et Gregory Kershaw

9 JOURS À RAQQA Xavier de Lauzanne

ANTOINETTE DANS LES CÉVÈNNES Caroline Vignal

LES DEUX ALFRED Bruno Podalydès

UN TRIOMPHE (The big hit) Emmanuel Courcol

L’ORIGINE DU MONDE Laurent Lafitte

LE DISCOURS Laurent Tirard

AYA TO MAJO (Earwig and the Witch) Gorô Miyazaki

FLEE Jonas Poher Rasmussen

JOSEP Aurel

SOUL Pete Docter

