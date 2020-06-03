Cannes announce Official 2020 Selection
There will be no Cannes Film Festival this year, but a short while ago festival president Pierre Lescure and general delegate Thierry Frémaux announced the 56 films that will be included in this year's Official Selection.
Cannes 2020 Lineup
THE FRENCH DISPATCH Wes Anderson
ÉTÉ 85 François Ozon
ASA GA KURU (True Mothers) Naomi Kawase
LOVERS ROCK Steve McQueen (from TV anthology Small Axe
MANGROVE Steve McQueen (Small Axe)
DRUK (Another Round) Thomas Vinterberg
ADN (DNA) Maïwenn
LAST WORDS Jonathan Nossiter
HEAVEN: TO THE LAND OF HAPPINESS IM Sang-Soo
EL OLVIDO QUE SEREMOS (Forgotten we’ll be) Fernando Trueba
PENINSULA Yeon Sang-Ho
IN THE DUSK (Au crépuscule) Sharunas Bartas
DES HOMMES (Home Front) Lucas Belvaux
THE REAL THING Kôji Fukada
PASSION SIMPLE Danielle Arbid
A GOOD MAN Marie Castille Mention-Schaar
LES CHOSES QU’ON DIT, LES CHOSES QU’ON FAIT Emmanuel Mouret
SOUAD Ayten Amin
LIMBO Ben Sharrock
ROUGE (Red Soil) Farid Bentoumi
SWEAT Magnus Von Horn
TEDDY Ludovic et Zoran Boukherma
FEBRUARY (Février) Kamen Kalev
AMMONITE Francis Lee
UN MÉDECIN DE NUIT Elie Wajeman
ENFANT TERRIBLE Oskar Roehler
NADIA, BUTTERFLY Pascal Plante
HERE WE ARE Nir Bergman
SEPTET: THE STORY OF HONG KONG Ann Hui, Johnnie To, Tsui Hark, Sammo Hung, Yuen Woo-Ping et Patrick Tam
FALLING Viggo Mortensen
PLEASURE Ninja Thyberg
SLALOM Charlène Favier
CASA DE ANTIGUIDADES (Memory House) Joao Paulo Miranda Maria
BROKEN KEYS (Fausse note) Jimmy Keyrouz
IBRAHIM Samir Guesmi
BEGINNING (Au commencement) Déa Kulumbegashvili
GAGARINE Fanny Liatard et Jérémy Trouilh
16 PRINTEMPS Suzanne Lindon
VAURIEN Peter Dourountzis
GARÇON CHIFFON Nicolas Maury
SI LE VENT TOMBE (Should the Wind Fall) Nora Martirosyan
JOHN AND THE HOLE Pascual Sisto
STRIDING INTO THE WIND (Courir au gré du vent) Wei Shujun
THE DEATH OF CINEMA AND MY FATHER TOO (La Mort du cinéma et de mon père aussi) Dani Rosenberg
EN ROUTE POUR LE MILLIARD (The Billion Road) Dieudo Hamadi
THE TRUFFLE HUNTERS Michael Dweck et Gregory Kershaw
9 JOURS À RAQQA Xavier de Lauzanne
ANTOINETTE DANS LES CÉVÈNNES Caroline Vignal
LES DEUX ALFRED Bruno Podalydès
UN TRIOMPHE (The big hit) Emmanuel Courcol
L’ORIGINE DU MONDE Laurent Lafitte
LE DISCOURS Laurent Tirard
AYA TO MAJO (Earwig and the Witch) Gorô Miyazaki
FLEE Jonas Poher Rasmussen
JOSEP Aurel
SOUL Pete Docter