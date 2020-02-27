Candyman trailer: The Jordan Peele-produced 'sequel' offers up a first look

The release of Get Out and Us has shown that Jordan Peele certainly knows his horror, and he has gone on to develop and narrate a new series of 'The Twilight Zone' and now produce this 'spiritual sequel' to the classic 1992 classic, Candyman. Peele also co-wrote the script, which will be directed by Nia CaCosta, whose previous effort Little Woods promised much but wasn't really able to deliver. This 'spiritual sequel' follows on the rehashing of a number of classic horrors from the 80s and 90s and judging by the initial trailer this doesn't look like it will be much better than those. Watch the new Candyman trailer above.

For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighbourhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright, move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials. With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifyingly viral wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.

Nia DaCosta (Little Woods) directs, with the cast led by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and also starring Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo and Tony Todd also returns as the legendary hook killer 21 years after his last appearance in Candyman: Day of the Dead.

Candyman arrives in UK and US cinemas on June 12.


Candyman (2020)
Dir: Nia DaCosta | Cast: Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Teyonah Parris, Tony Todd, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II | Writers: Clive Barker (characters), Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld

