Candyman teaser: Director Nia DaCosta reveals a beautifully animated prologue

Yesterday afternoon Nia DaCosta, director of the upcoming reboot of the cult classic horror Candyman, released a new teaser for the film on social media.

Back in February we were given a first look at the Jordan Peele-produced film, which takes place almost 30 years after the original. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars as Anthony McCoy, the young boy who was kidnapped by Candyman in Bernard Rose's original film, but is now grown up and working as an artist. In the 2020 version he moves into a gentrified apartment block built in the same space as the old Cabrini-Green housing projects and the Candyman returns to his old stomping ground.

CANDYMAN, at the intersection of white violence and black pain, is about unwilling martyrs. The people they were, the symbols we turn them into, the monsters we are told they must have been. pic.twitter.com/MEwwr8umdI — Nia DaCosta (@NiaDaCosta) June 17, 2020

The film was originally scheduled to arrive in cinemas on June 12, but was one of many delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. It has now been pushed back to a September release and there have been rumours that it could even see the light of day as a PVOD release online. Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo all feature in the cast, while Tony Todd also returns as the legendary hook killer 21 years after his last appearance in Candyman: Day of the Dead.