Canada Now Festival returns as an online event this summer

Telefilm Canada has announces the return of Canada Now, bringing the best of new Canadian cinema to the UK.

In response to the cinema closures across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada Now has re-imagined its fourth annual edition as a digital festival with six feature films playing across June and July exclusively on Curzon Home Cinema. A selection of live online interviews with the filmmakers will be made available for free throughout the programme.

The festival launches on June 5 with the Curzon Artificial Eye’s release of Atom Egoyan’s Guest of Honour, starring David Thewlis and Laysla De Oliveira. Atom Egoyan and David Thewlis are taking part in the first live event on the evening of June 8. The programme continues with five UK premieres and includes a special live interview with journalist Robert Fisk and director Yung Chang for the critically acclaimed documentary This Is Not A Movie on June 12.

Other films set to play in the festival will be Kazik Radwanski's Anne at 13,000 ft on June 26, Zacharias Kunuk's One Day in the Life of Noah Piugattuk on July 3, Louise Archambault's And The Birds Rained Down on July 17 and Yonah Lewis and Calvin Thomas' White Lie on July 31.

Christa Dickenson, Executive Director of Telefilm Canada, says: “Helping Canadian films find audiences everywhere is central to Telefilm’s mandate. We are determined to pursue our goal despite the difficult circumstances we are living through. The stories being told in these six films will resonate with audiences in the U.K., as they have with audiences across the globe, and that making them available digitally will continue to make cinema culture available to people even as screens are closed.”

You can find out more about the Canada Now Festival on the official website.